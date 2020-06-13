LUTZ (HCSO/CW44 News at 10) – On Friday, June 5, deputies met with a victim who provided evidence that while she was a 17-year-old student at Steinbrenner High School, located at 5575 W Lutz Lake Fern Rd in Lutz, she was involved in a relationship with Jason Allgair, 35, a band teacher at the high school.

Between October 2017 and May 2018, Allgair engaged in sexual acts with the female student both on and off-campus. Probable cause was developed to charge Allgair with 30 counts of Authority Figure Engaging in Sexual Conduct with a Student. On Friday, deputies located and arrested Allgair without incident.

“The care and protection of young students is a teacher’s duty. Jason Allgair’s alleged actions violated the trust of not only one student, but also the parents, school faculty and community that entrusted him with their children,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “I commend the victim for finding the courage to speak out about what happened.”