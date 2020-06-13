POLK COUNTY (PCSO/CW44 News At 10) – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office posted a request on Facebook for assistance in locating a man who, on June 4th, posed as a U.S. Marshal to steal money from an elderly Polk City man.

An arrest warrant was been obtained for the 35-year-old, Adam Willis. He was known to frequent the hotels on Memorial Boulevard in Lakeland, the North Combee Road area, as well as the downtown Lakeland area, according to Heartland Crime Stoppers.

June 12th, he was arrested. Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd took to Facebook to thank the community.