Do you ever wish you had access to your favorite celeb’s phone? Consider it our command. ELLE is kicking off our newest series, On The Phone, with Arrow star and Shadowhunters alum Kat McNamara. Watch as we check in on her #StayHome fixes, get invited into her wildest group chat, and find out why she’s staying away from TikTok. Stream McNamara in “Arrow” on The CW: https://www.cwtv.com/shows/arrow/ Stay tuned for her new miniseries, “The Stand,” out later this year.