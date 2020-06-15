By the time you finish this video, you’ll learn a few new things about Lucy Hale. She prefers her French fries with a side of buttermilk ranch. She’s aiming to be a cross-stitch pro by the end of the year. And, she has a special place in her heart for Elvis (her dog, of course). Tune in to another stay-home edition of Ask Me Anything where Hale shares what she loves most about her character Katy Keene, where she’s headed as soon as quarantine is over (hint: a country music capital), and the binges that are keeping her on the edge of her seat. Watch Lucy on Katy Keene, every Thursday at 8:00 p.m. / 7:00 p.m. central on The CW. Stream new episodes every Friday, only on The CW App: