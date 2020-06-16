Drake, Roddy Ricch and Megan Thee Stallion Top 2020 BET Awards Nominations The nominations for the 2020 BET Awards were recently revealed and Drake has come out on top. He leads this year’s nominations with six total, including best male hip-hop artist, video of the year, two nominations for best collaboration and two nominations for viewer’s choice. Only slightly behind him are Roddy Ricch and Megan Thee Stallion, with five nominations each. Ricch is nominated for best male hip-hop artist, album of the year, video of the year, best new artist and viewer’s choice. Megan Thee Stallion is nominated for best female hip-hop artist, best collaboration, album of the year, viewer’s choice and video of the year. A number of other well known artists received numerous nominations as well, including Lizzo, Nicki Minaj, Beyoncé and Chris Brown. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 BET Awards are set to take place virtually on June 28, using an “array of innovative techniques.” It will be the award ceremony’s 20th anniversary, as well as BET’s 40th anniversary.