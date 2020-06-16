SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Six former eBay employees were charged Monday with leading a cyberstalking campaign, targeting the editor and publisher of a newsletter who had been critical of the Silicon Valley company, federal authorities announced.

The charges came out of the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Boston. Federal investigators said the alleged harassment included sending the couple anonymous, threatening messages, disturbing deliveries – including a box of live cockroaches, a funeral wreath and a bloody pig mask – and conducting covert surveillance of the victims.

