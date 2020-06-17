HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY (HC/CW44 News At 10) –

COVID-19 Symptoms include:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Call 911 if you have a medical emergency: Notify the operator that you have, or think you might have, COVID-19. If possible, put on a cloth face covering before medical help arrives.

Getting Tested

Hillsborough County has significantly expanded its point-in-time testing for COVID-19 coronavirus. Anyone who wants to be tested can pre-register to get tested for free at community sites. You do not need to have COVID-19 symptoms to be tested.

Residents who want to be tested should call (813) 272-5900. Insurance is not required. The call center is open Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Testing will take place at one of the County’s testing sites. However, testing will not proceed without an appointment.

Testing Locations

Pre-Registration is Required

Residents must be pre-registered through the Hillsborough County call center at (813) 272-5900, Monday through Friday, from 8 AM to 5 PM Testing hours vary by location When pre-registering, if you need an appointment outside regular hours, request one at a site that offers evening and/or weekend hours

People who do not have a designated primary care physician or are uninsured are eligible for pre-screening and pre-registration through the call center.

There is no charge for the test administered at Hillsborough County locations.

Should a test be scheduled for you, you will be informed of time, date, and testing location during this call.

What to Bring:



Although pedestrians can be accommodated at some sites, it is best to arrive in a personal vehicle as the majority of the testing is conducted via drive-thru.

Each person to be tested must be seated next to a working window.

Limit vehicle passengers to those needing a test.

Have a photo ID with name and date of birth for all persons being tested (can be Florida driver’s license, state-issued ID, or passport).

Bring the CORRECT confirmation code provided by the call center; this can be a printed copy of the testing confirmation email received from the call center, a screen-shot of the confirmation number, or the code may be provided verbally. A printed code or screen-shot on the phone helps the process, but is not required.

You will be required to provide the following information:



Full name Current address (where you are staying) Best contact information to reach you in case the result is positive

What to Expect:



You will be greeted by a health care provider in personal protective gear who will give you instructions.

A minimally invasive test will be administered.

Several factors may contribute to an inconclusive or Test Not Performed (TNP) result. Please refrain from eating or drinking for two hours prior to your appointment time. This includes chewing gum, drinking coffee or taking non-prescription oral medications. Drinking water is allowed. Following these guidelines may help mitigate inaccurate test results.

Test results are not immediate. It may take 10 days or longer for results. After taking the test, you will be given information on what to do while you await the results.

Please be patient – calling back to check on your results will not expedite the process.

Testing sites are staffed by health care professionals in medical protective gear who are trained to test for COVID-19 coronavirus. Directional signage and law enforcement will help residents through the testing site in an orderly fashion.

Additional Testing Resources

Drive-thru COVID-19 Testing at Walgreens

Testing will be available at no cost to eligible individuals who meet criteria established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) along with state and federal guidelines. At the testing locations, Walgreens pharmacists will oversee the self-administration of Abbott’s new ID NOW COVID-19 test.

If You’re Sick

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says people who are mildly ill with COVID-19 are able to recover at home.

Here are some general guidelines to follow:

Do not leave, except to get medical care

Do not visit public areas

Stay in touch with your doctor. Call before you get medical care. Be sure to get care if you feel worse or you think it is an emergency

Avoid public transportation, ride-sharing, or taxis

Separate yourself from other people in your home

Avoid sharing personal household items

Clean all “high-touch” surfaces every day

For more detailed information and guidelines for what to do when you are sick, visit the CDC website.