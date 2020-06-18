HOLLYWOOD, Ca. (CW69 News at 10) — Kristen Stewart is set to play Princess Diana in an upcoming movie that will focus on the late princess’ split from Prince Charles.

The film, titled “Spencer,” will reveal how Diana over the course of a weekend realized her marriage was over, reports Deadline.

“We decided to get into a story about identity, and around how a woman decides somehow, not to be the queen,” director Pablo Larrain told the publication, adding that he chose Stewart because she is “one of the great actors around today.”

“She’s a woman who, in the journey of the movie, decides and realizes that she wants to be the woman she was before she met Charles,” he added. “To do this well, you need something very important in film, which is mystery.

“Kristen can be many things, and she can be very mysterious and very fragile an ultimately very strong as well, which is what we need,” he said. “The combination of those elements made me think of her. The way she responded to the script and how she is approaching the character, it’s very beautiful to see. I think she’s going to do something stunning and intriguing at the same time. She is this force of nature.”

Diana and Charles married in 1981 and separated in 1992. They divorced in 1996. In 1997, Diana died in a car crash in Paris.

The script was written by “Peaky Blinders” creator Steven Knight, and the story takes place over three days inside the royal family’s Sandringham estate in England.

Production is expected to begin in early 2021 and will be shopped at the Cannes virtual market.

©2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. CNN contributed to the story.