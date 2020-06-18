ST. PETERSBURG (CW44 News At 10) – In response to spiking positive COVID-19 cases, St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman issued an order effective Friday, requiring face masks to be worn.

Delayed my weekly live update until tomorrow as I have been speaking with county leaders and others about next steps related to COVID-19 here locally. It is clear the State of Florida is business as usual. I will be taking steps to protect our city. In the meantime, mask up. — Rick Kriseman (@Kriseman) June 16, 2020

Business Employees Must Wear Masks: Beginning Friday, June 19 at 5:00 P.M., all businesses in St. Pete are required to have their employees wear masks/face coverings when in areas of the business open to the public. Click here for Executive Order 2020-24 .

This is in addition to all other standing orders issued by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

RELATED ARTICLE: Gov. DeSantis Announces Recommendations To Reopen Florida Education Systems