LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — “That ‘70s Show” actor Danny Masterson was charged Wednesday with forcibly raping three women, Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey said.

Masterson, 44, was charged with three counts of rape by force or fear, according to the DA’s office. The case was filed for warrant Tuesday. Masterson was booked in downtown L.A., posting bail several hours later, and was allowed to return home.

