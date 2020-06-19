TAMPA (CW44 News At 10) – Effective Friday, June 19, 2020 at 5pm in the City of Tampa, face masks must be worn at all indoor locations outside of the home where residents are unable to maintain at least 6 feet of separation.

We have had a 900% increase in cases in the city of tampa in the last month, it’s been an 800% increase in Hillsborough County. Tampa Mayor Jane Castor related on the Hillsborough County’s Emergency Policy Group meeting, “If we wear masks, we can put an end to this spread. That is the bottom line.”

Children under 2 will be exempt. The city will provide masks to whoever needs one. The order will be enforced in the last resort with a civil citation.

A spokesperson in the EPG meeting provided more detail, “Every person working, living, visiting, or doing business in the City of Tampa shall wear a face covering consistent with the current CDC guidelines when in any indoor location, other than their home or residence, where interaction occurs with another person, excluding family members or companions, but social distancing measures are not possible.”

