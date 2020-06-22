Menu
Personalities
Now with T.M. Powell
What's Trending!
Celebrity Gossip
Erica Habedank
Extras
Contact Us
TV Schedule
News
Shows
Latest Show Updates
CW Star Gossip
Photo galleries and all the dish on your favorite CW stars.
Weeknight Shows
5:00p-8:00p
Weekday Shows
1:00p-5:00p
Featured
Watch Weeknights at 10
Breaking News, First Weather and Hardest Hitting Stories In Tampa Bay
The 100
Contests
TV Schedule
Personalities
Now with T.M. Powell
What's Trending!
Celebrity Gossip
Erica Habedank
News
Contact Us
Kurt Cobain’s ‘Unplugged’ Guitar Goes For $6 Million
June 22, 2020 at 11:30 am
Filed Under:
$6 Million
,
auction
,
estimate
,
iconic guitar
,
Kurt Cobain
,
Music
,
musician
,
pre-auction
,
Sold
,
Suzanne Marques
,
Unplugged Guitar
The iconic guitar sold for three times its pre-auction estimate. Suzanne Marques reports.