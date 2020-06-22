Menu
Personalities
Now with T.M. Powell
What's Trending!
Celebrity Gossip
Erica Habedank
Extras
Contact Us
TV Schedule
News
Shows
Latest Show Updates
CW Star Gossip
Photo galleries and all the dish on your favorite CW stars.
Weeknight Shows
5:00p-8:00p
Weekday Shows
1:00p-5:00p
Featured
Watch Weeknights at 10
Breaking News, First Weather and Hardest Hitting Stories In Tampa Bay
The 100
Contests
TV Schedule
Personalities
Now with T.M. Powell
What's Trending!
Celebrity Gossip
Erica Habedank
News
Contact Us
Watch This Baby Tell His Father ‘I Love You’
June 22, 2020 at 11:22 am
Filed Under:
Baby
,
Father
,
I Love You
,
speak
,
talk
,
teaching
,
watch
A new dad was teaching his son to speak when three magical words came out of the baby’s mouth.