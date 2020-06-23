LOS ANGELES (CBSLA/AP) – Adult film star Ron Jeremy has been charged with forcibly raping three women and sexually assaulting another in separate incidents dating back to 2014, prosecutors said Tuesday.

The 67-year-old actor, whose legal name is Ronald Jeremy Hyatt, is facing three counts each of forcible rape and forcible penetration by a foreign object and one count each of forcible oral copulation and sexual battery, according to Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey.

