Nicholas Hoult wants to stop “having to get naked” at work. The 30-year-old actor had an awkward encounter with a Shetland pony while shooting ‘True History of the Kelly Gang’, which was only made worse when he was told the animal had never been inside and even its handler didn’t know how it would react. He said: He said: He said: For Nicholas’ latest role in ‘The Great’ producers hired an intimacy co-ordinator and he praised bringing in the advisor because it makes for a much more “comfortable” experience on set.