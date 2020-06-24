”Jurassic Park” Tops Box Office Nearly 30 Years After Debut Theatrical release dates for a number of films have been pushed back since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, moviegoers have been watching classic films at drive-in theaters. According to a report by Deadline, ’Jurassic Park’ took the top box office spot this past weekend for the first time in 27 years. The movie spent three weekends at No. 1 when it was first released in 1993 and one weekend at No. 4. when it was re-released in 2013. Now, the Steven Spielberg-directed film once again claims the No. 1 spot with $517,600 at 230 sites. It was followed closely by Spielberg’s other classic, the 1975 film ’Jaws,’ which brought in $516,300 at 187 locations. Both films show a significant increase from last week’s No. 1 and No. 2 spots, which were held by ‘Invisible Man’ with $383,000 and ‘Trolls World Tour’ with $275,700, respectively. The unexpected box office success of these films is in part due to studios continuing to hold off on releasing new films. Studios are reportedly waiting until they are confident in the film’s ability to pull in a profit.