HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY (CW44 News At 10) – As the Southern US enters peak mosquito season, many are asking if mosquitoes can spread COVID-19. Science shows mosquitoes can spread some viruses to humans, but can it spread the novel Coronavirus that’s created a worldwide pandemic.

RJ Montgomery, The Director of Hillsborough County’s Mosquito Management Services (MMS) answers that question, “As of today, there’s no scientific evidence that a mosquito is competent in spreading COVID-19 from any host to any other host.”

He then proceeds to outline some of the viruses that mosquitoes in Florida have shown to transmit: West Nile, Zika, Malaria, Dengue Fever, Eastern Equine Encephalitis. His county team is tasked with monitoring mosquitoes looking out for those type of viruses and helping stop the potential spread of those, whether by land or by air.

Chickens also help them control the mosquito population. Leonard Burns, Senior Supervisor at MMS says, “We’ve strategically placed them North, South, East and West on the interior part of [Hillsborough] county. We can monitor viruses that are transmitted by mosquitoes.” Every week, the county tests 60 chickens that are in 10 locations around Hillsborough County.

“We can run a test that day and in 90 minutes have a result,” says Sarah Shafer, an Entomologist for MMS, and possibly start spraying for mosquitoes that night. It’s new to their lab this year.

CW44’s Price McKeon also asked Ms. Shafer about mosquitoes and possibly spreading COVID-19, “Oh, no, no, no. COVID-19 is a very different type of virus from any kind of Arthropod-borne virus that would be spread by a mosquito.”

We learned that chickens aren’t the only animals that help the county. June 27th is the first Saturday of a series of times throughout the summer that Hillsborough residents can pick up fish which help this team keep mosquitoes in check across the county. The fish can consume between 100 and 200 larva a day. The county gives these fish to residents to try to help control the population, which can be placed in an ornamental pond, a rain barrel, or a dysfunctional swimming pool – and the mosquito larva will be consumed by the fish.

Here are some tips to reduce your chances of getting bitten:

Clothing Cover exposed skin by wearing long-sleeved shirts, long pants, etc.

Repellant Use an insect repellent containing DEET on exposed skin

Windows and screens Make sure window and door screens are bug-tight Check your screens periodically to make sure there are no holes, and replace worn screens

Time of day Try to stay indoors during prime mosquito times of dawn and dusk



The easiest way to prevent mosquito bites is to prevent them from breeding in the first place. Mosquito larvae need water to grow, so the most effective method to keep them from reproducing is to deprive them of water.

Check out where mosquitoes like to breed: