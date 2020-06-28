POLK COUNTY (PCSO/CW44 News At 10) – A paramedic for Polk County Fire Rescue was arrested by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Friday, June 26, 2020, as a result of a domestic violence investigation.

In addition to the Domestic Violence Battery charge (M-1), 23-year-old Daniel Murphy was also charged with Petit Theft (M-1), and Possession of Prescription Drug without Prescription (M-2).

“Any person in the position of public service must be held to a higher standard. Murphy’s actions casts a bad shadow on the good, hardworking men and women of Polk County Fire Rescue who serve and save lives of the people of Polk County.” – Grady Judd, Sheriff.

According to the arrest affidavit, Murphy got into an argument with his girlfriend of seven months at their Lakeland residence, after she confronted Murphy about his alleged infidelity.

Murphy left the residence, but returned. At that time, the victim was talking on her phone to a friend. The victim told detectives that he lunged at her, grabbed her right arm, took her cell phone and threw it against the wall. The person who she was speaking to on the phone called the Sheriff’s Office.

The victim suffered bruising to her arm.

Murphy fled the residence by the time deputies arrived, but he too called the Sheriff’s Office, saying that he was the victim of an aggravated assault by his girlfriend, and that it had occurred several hours earlier.

When a detective made contact with Murphy, they found him in possession of two prescription drugs (Haloperidol and Amidate Etomidate), multiple IV lines and needles, saline bags, and syringes. Murphy confessed to taking the items from work and being in possession of them despite it being against PCFR policy.

During the interview with the victim, the detective was told about a separate incident, where she had passed out after drinking too much. When she awoke, she found an IV in her arm, and what appeared to be blood being drawn out. The victim alleged that one of Murphy’s previous girlfriends had told her that Murphy often asked her if he could draw her blood. When the detective asked Murphy about the allegation, he denied hit, but did say that he has drawn people’s blood before for an “art project for a friend.”

Murphy was transported to the Polk County Jail.

Any inquiries regarding his employment with Polk County Fire Rescue should be directed to that agency.