ST. PETERSBURG (PRESS RELEASE/CW44 News At 10) –

The wait is over. It’s time to exPIERience the new St. Pete Pier!

St. Petersburg, FL (June 30, 2020) — The new St. Pete Pier and Pier District

will open on Monday, July 6 at 5:00 P.M.

In order to facilitate social distancing and open The St. Pete Way’,

reservations are required to visit the St. Pete Pier during its opening week.

Tickets will be issued for Monday, July 6 at 5:00 PM through Sunday, July 12

at 8:00 PM. To reserve tickets, individuals are asked to visit the City of St.

Petersburg Pier website at StPetePier.org, navigate to the events page, and

follow the directions listed (or click here). There, individuals will be asked to select the

day and time they would like to have their exPIERience.

Reservations are necessary for all who wish to visit the new St Pete Pier

during the grand opening week.

On Monday, July 6th only, parking at the Dolphin and Pelican parking lots via

2nd Avenue/ Marina Way will be closed to the general public. Recommended

parking for the pier’s opening day is the Sundial Garage located at 117 2nd

Street North. The St. Petersburg Looper Trolley (LooperTrolley.com) will also

be in operation with a convenient stop near the St. Pete Pier. Drop-offs and

rideshare will be at Beach Drive and 2nd Ave. NE, while those with handicap

placards will be allowed through the Bayshore Drive closure checkpoint.

Starting on Tuesday, July 7th, parking will be available at the Dolphin and

Pelican parking lots until full, with overflow parking at the Sundial Garage.

Parking can be paid at any of the 13 “Pay Stations” located throughout the

parking lots for $2/hr for the first 4 hours and then a graduated rate for the

next 2 hours. There is a 6-hour max parking available in the lots. Credit

cards, cash and the ParkMobile platform can be used to pay for parking. To pay

for parking along Marina Way, visitors can pay the smart meters with a credit

card or coins. ParkMobile is also accepted by selecting Zone 2005 on the

ParkMobile App via a smartphone. The rate is $2/hr for the first 3 hours and

then a graduated rate for the 4th hour. Alternative modes of transportation

include the trolley and the Bike Share located throughout downtown St.

Petersburg.

It is the City of St. Petersburg’s goal to provide a safe and entertaining

exPIERience for all individuals. We have limited reservations daily, for the

safety of our residents and visitors. Planning ahead is encouraged. Proof of a

complimentary reservation by either phone or a printed document is required.

The reservation will be processed through a touch-less scanning upon entry.

The Center for Disease Control and the City of St. Petersburg recommend

wearing a mask or cloth face covering when social distancing is not possible.

We encourage visitors to the pier to wear a mask whether indoors or outdoors;

however, local directives require masks to be worn when inside places of

public assembly, such as restaurants. This will be enforced within the St.

Pete Pier District.

