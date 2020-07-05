SARASOTA (SPD/CW44 News At 10) – Florida men, Thomas D. Jefferson, 18, of Sarasota, and Javier Vargas, 25, of Tampa were arrested just before 1 a.m., on July 1, 2020, after they were found climbing a construction crane in the 600 block of Gulfstream Avenue, Sarasota.

Several officers with the Sarasota Police Department responded after a security operator called to report the two men were on the ladder of the crane. The security operator had issued multiple trespass warnings to both the men over the PA system with negative results. The construction site has clearly marked signs around the property stating no trespassing.

Both Jefferson and Vargas were ordered to come down by Sarasota Police officers and arrested after they climbed down to the ground level. Both men were arrested and transported to the Sarasota County Jail where they have since bonded out of jail. Jefferson and Vargas are each facing a felony charge of Trespass as Posted on a Construction Site.

