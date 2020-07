According to the LEGO website , they’re inviting enthusiasts to discover the pleasure of a different LEGO® building experience! Celebrate some of the world’s most iconic artists, bands and characters with these unique LEGO ART sets. Create wall art to display, with 3 or 4 building options in each set so you can choose your favorite. While building, immerse yourself in the Soundtrack, with stories closely linked to the piece. If you’re up for more, 2 of the sets offer a bigger building challenge and an ultimate art piece to display!