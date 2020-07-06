Prince fans may not have heard of Henderson Minnesota, but they’re sure to recognize it. The Minnesota town is where one of the most famous scenes from Prince’s movie “Purple Rain” was filmed. According to CNN, Henderson has memorialized the late entertainer with a life-sized bronze statue of Prince. The statue stands in a garden filled with purple flowers and other tributes to the artist. A mural of Prince leaning on a Little Red Corvette looks down on the statue, which was installed on June 28.