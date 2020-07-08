EAST TAMPA (CW44 News At 10) – The East Tampa Community Redevelopment Area is now offering a new Tree Trimming Grant Program to help residential property owners and tenants improve the safety of their homes and property. The purpose of the program is to assist residents in addressing overgrown and unsafe trees before storms and winds create a hazard. Eligible applicants can apply for up to $2,500 for trimming trees on private single-family residential property.

For more information, please contact Ed Johnson at (813) 242-3806 or e-mail atEd.Johnson@tampagov.net

You can also access the program documents here.

