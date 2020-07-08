HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY (CW44 News At 10) –

Tampa, Fl. (July 7, 2020) – Students, staff and visitors will be required to wear face coverings at Hillsborough County Schools when classes resume August 10.

Superintendent Addison Davis made the announcement Tuesday afternoon after collaborating with medical experts at the University of South Florida and Tampa General Hospital along with business leaders, teachers and school administrators to help guide our decision making around protocols and guidelines to ensure the safety of our entire district.

“I want to thank our parents, staff members and everyone in the community that provided input. I have shared from the beginning that our reopening plan is fluid and that we would make adjustments as needed based on the spread of coronavirus in our community. It is imperative our learners get back to our teachers for face-to-face instruction but only under the safest conditions. I believe requiring a face covering is the best option we have at this time to provide an additional layer of protection for everyone on our campuses,” said Superintendent Addison Davis.

Our district will provide three reusable masks for each student on Day 1 of school and three reusable masks for each staff member on the first day of teacher preplanning. In total, the district will have more than 760,000 masks on hand through purchases and donations from the Hillsborough County Emergency Operations Center and our community partners at Humana and AVID.

The spread of coronavirus in our community has shown no signs of decreasing over the past few weeks. The Florida Department of Health recommends the use of face coverings, citing that their use helps to slow the spread and helps people who may have COVID-19 but asymptomatic from transmitting the virus to others.

Families now have until Friday, July 17 to make their selection on the Declaration of Intent. Parents and guardians will select one of three options under Model A: traditional face-to-face instruction, full-time eLearning or Hillsborough Virtual K-12. If a parent or guardian has already made a selection and would like to choose another option, they can log back in to the Declaration of Intent portal, select the CHANGE button, and submit their new choice. This new change feature is available through July 17.

