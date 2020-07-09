HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL (HCSO/CW44 News At 10) –

UPDATE: Another victim has come forward in the case against Reginald Lawrence, a Tampa Bay Technical High School coach who was charged with six counts of Unlawful Sexual Activity with a Minor earlier this week.

In 2009, the victim says Lawrence called him/her into his office and closed the door behind the victim. The victim says Lawrence pulled down his pants and exposed his sexual organs, and then placed the victim’s hand on top.

The victim was a Tampa Bay Tech student during the incident in 2009.

In addition to the six charges of Unlawful Sexual Activity with a Minor, Lawrence is now charged with Battery and Exposure of Sexual Organ.

If you have information or are potentially another victim of Lawrence’s, you’re asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at (813) 247-8200.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a coach at Tampa Bay Technical High School for sexual misconduct.

In 2016, Reginald Lawrence, 48, engaged in sexual relations with the victim during six different occasions at his home. The victim was a student at Tampa Bay Tech, located at 6410 Orient Road in Tampa, who has since graduated.

On July 7, 2020, probable cause was developed and a warrant was obtained for Lawrence. He was arrested on six counts of Unlawful Sexual Activity with a Minor.

“Students trusted this man as their coach, and as a parent myself, I am absolutely disgusted,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “Nobody should ever have their childhood ripped from them as this young victim did. After years of suffering, I applaud the victim for coming forward so this man could face the consequences for his despicable actions.”

Lawrence is listed as a Student Success Coach on Tampa Bay Tech’s guidance staff page on the school’s website. He is also the head coach of Tampa Bay Tech’s varsity girl’s basketball team. He remains in jail at this time.

