HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL. (CW44 News At 10) – Beginning today, you can obtain a free reusable face covering at 10 library locations throughout Hillsborough County.
No appointment is necessary; however, to maintain social distancing guidelines, the county asks that you to call or text the library when you arrive to pick up your mask. Simply look for the posted signage with instructions. Staff will deliver the face coverings to you.
Each person is entitled to 2 reusable face coverings and can request up to 2 face coverings for other family members, even if they’re not present.
The face coverings will be available at the following locations from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday:
- Bloomingdale Regional Public Library, 1906 Bloomingdale Ave., Valrico
- C. Blythe Andrews Jr. Public Library, 2607 E. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Blvd., Tampa
- Jan Kaminis Platt Regional Library, 3910 S. Manhattan Ave., Tampa
- Jimmie B. Keel Regional Library, 2902 W. Bearss Ave., Tampa
- Maureen B. Gauzza Public Library, 11211 Countryway Blvd., Tampa
- North Tampa Branch Library, 8916 North Boulevard, Tampa
- New Tampa Regional Library, 10001 Cross Creek Blvd., Tampa
- SouthShore Regional Library, 15816 Beth Shields Way, Ruskin
- Town N’ Country Regional Public Library, 7606 Paula Drive, Suite 120, Tampa
- Seffner-Mango Branch Library, 410 N. Kingsway Road, Seffner