There’s a new Batwoman in Gotham! Javicia Leslie has landed the title role for Season 2 of The CW’s superhero series, and original star Ruby Rose couldn’t be happier. The former “God Friended Me” star spoke out on her historic casing in a statement, sharing gratitude and excitement for the chance to represent multiple levels of inclusivity on the show. Ruby, who announced her “Batwoman” departure in May, followed suit with a congratulatory message, applauding not only Javicia’s casting but also her former colleagues.