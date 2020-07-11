SEFFNER, FL. (CW44 News At 10) –

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire at 6602 Muck Pond Dr. in Seffner on 7/10/2020 at 4:16 p.m. Firefighters arrived to a single family residential house with the garage fully involved with two vehicles in the garage and a truck just outside that was 50% involved. All residents made it out of the home.

Firefighters began with an offensive attack, but quickly ceased operations due to hearing what sounded like ammunition going off. After making contact with the homeowner, no ammunition was in the garage, only fireworks were being stored, therefore crews resumed an offensive attack. A primary and secondary search was completed. One cat was saved, while one dog died of smoke inhalation while hiding in the house. The fire was under control in 30 minutes and extinguished within 55 minutes which included the stopped time due to the fireworks going off.

RELATED: Apartment Building Fire Witnesses: 2 Men Assisted Evacuations, Likely Preventing Injuries

Our fire investigator was on scene and the cause of the fire is still under investigation. One firefighter was transported to the hospital with heat

exhaustion. The American Red Cross was called in to assist the family.

RELATED: No Contest: Grady Judd Will Be Polk County Sheriff 4 More Years