Last year a judge ordered Bill Cosby to pay $2.75 million in legal bills to a California law firm. The law firm, Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, of Los Angeles, Calif said Cosby hasn’t paid the money as yet. Fox News reports that on Friday, the firm filed papers in Manhattan Supreme Court saying Cosby was delinquent in payment. The firm says because of 10 percent interest that has accrued, they are now owed $2.98 million.