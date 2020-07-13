CITRUS COUNTY, FL (CW44 News At 10) –
JUVENILE INJURED BY STRAY BULLET
(Citrus County, FL) The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the
community’s assistance in locating the person(s) responsible for events
leading up to the injury of a 12-year-old Citrus County resident.
On July 4, 2020, around 9 pm, a 12-year-old was in front of their residence
with family members watching fireworks, when a stray bullet struck the child.
This incident occurred in the area of West Rolling View Place, and West
Southern Street, Lecanto. It is unknown what direction the projectile was
fired from.
The child’s condition is stable, and information about the type and caliber of
the projectile is not being released at this time.
It is important to ensure that steps for proper gun safety are utilized at all
times. This includes making sure you are firing into an appropriate backstop,
never fire rounds openly into the air, always keep the gun pointed in a safe
direction, and never use or possess a firearm while under the influence of
drugs or alcohol.
If you have any information about this case, please contact our Major Crimes
Unit, Detective Ramos at 352-726-4488, or you may submit information
anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-888-ANY-TIPS.
