JUVENILE INJURED BY STRAY BULLET

(Citrus County, FL) The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the

community’s assistance in locating the person(s) responsible for events

leading up to the injury of a 12-year-old Citrus County resident.

On July 4, 2020, around 9 pm, a 12-year-old was in front of their residence

with family members watching fireworks, when a stray bullet struck the child.

This incident occurred in the area of West Rolling View Place, and West

Southern Street, Lecanto. It is unknown what direction the projectile was

fired from.

The child’s condition is stable, and information about the type and caliber of

the projectile is not being released at this time.

It is important to ensure that steps for proper gun safety are utilized at all

times. This includes making sure you are firing into an appropriate backstop,

never fire rounds openly into the air, always keep the gun pointed in a safe

direction, and never use or possess a firearm while under the influence of

drugs or alcohol.

If you have any information about this case, please contact our Major Crimes

Unit, Detective Ramos at 352-726-4488, or you may submit information

anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-888-ANY-TIPS.

