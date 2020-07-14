SARASOTA, FL (CW44 News At 10) –

News Release: Suspected Skimming Device Found at Gas Station in the City of Sarasota

On Monday, July 13, 2020, at about 4 p.m., a suspected skimming device was found at 7-11, located at 1150 North Tuttle Avenue, Sarasota.

Sarasota Police officers were called to the gas station after an inspection service employee who was checking the pumps found the suspected skimming device inside pump #11. The pump was last inspected on June 11, 2020.

A few safety tips for customers to stay safe at fuel pumps:

• Choose a fuel pump that is close to the entrance of the store.

• Use a credit card for the transaction, not a debit card.

• Pay inside and use cash.

The Sarasota Police Department is encouraging customers who may have purchased gas at 7-11, 1150 North Tuttle Avenue, Sarasota, to pay close attention to bank accounts and look for any unknown transactions, regardless of how small

they may be. If anything seems suspicious, customers are encouraged to contact their bank immediately.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Sarasota Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 941-263-6070 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS or online.