TAMPA, Fl. (CW69 News at 10)

U.S. District Judge Virginia M. Hernandez Covington today sentenced Yosvani Concepcion Izqueirdo (31, Tampa) to four years in federal prison for access device fraud and aggravated identity theft.

Izqueirdo had pleaded guilty on February 7, 2019.

According to court documents, Izquierdo and others conspired to commit credit card fraud. Specifically, they obtained breached and stolen credit card and debit card account information from skimming devices and then used the stolen account numbers and account information to manufacture counterfeit credit cards, which they then used at retailers in the Middle District of Florida and throughout the United States. Most commonly, working together and alone, the conspirators used the counterfeit credit cards to purchase gift cards, electronics, and other items at retailers such as Sam’s Club, Publix, and Walgreen

