Detectives in the Tampa Police Department are requesting further information regarding a homicide investigation. The previously unidentified decedent has since been identified as Dwayne Saddler.

Victim Info:

#1: Deceased – 28 year old Black male;

#2: Injured – 34 year old Black male

Just after midnight on July 12, officers responded to the report of shots heard during a large party in the area of N. 23rd St and E. Lake Ave. Officers arrived on scene to find an adult male victim with a gunshot wound and immediately began providing first aid. However, the victim died on scene.

A second gunshot victim, located near N. 22nd St and E. 29th Ave., was transported to a nearby hospital where he was listed in stable condition.

Although early in the investigation, this does not appear to be a random act. Despite the large number of people in the area at the time of the shooting, limited information has been provided to investigators at this time. Detectives are asking anyone who may have information regarding this case to contact Crimestoppers of Tampa Bay at 800.873.TIPS.

Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay is offering a reward of up to $3,000 for information that leads to the identification and arrest of the suspect in this case. Anyone with any information regarding this case and who wants to be eligible for a cash reward is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477), report anonymously here or send

a mobile tip using our P3 Tips mobile application, which is a free download for iPhones, iPads, and Droids.

