Missing CW44?
Missing Channel 44 On Your Antenna? Click here for instructions to rescan your channels.
Menu
Personalities
Now with T.M. Powell
What's Trending!
Celebrity Gossip
Erica Habedank
Extras
Contact Us
TV Schedule
News
Shows
Latest Show Updates
CW Star Gossip
Photo galleries and all the dish on your favorite CW stars.
Weeknight Shows
5:00p-8:00p
Weekday Shows
1:00p-5:00p
Featured
Watch Weeknights at 10
Breaking News, First Weather and Hardest Hitting Stories In Tampa Bay
The 100
Contests
TV Schedule
Personalities
Now with T.M. Powell
What's Trending!
Celebrity Gossip
Erica Habedank
News
Contact Us
Amber Heard Accused Of Stealing And Twisting Ex-Assistant’s Sex Assault Ordeal
July 16, 2020 at 9:59 am
Filed Under:
Accused
,
Amber Heard
,
assault
,
assistant
,
ex-assistant
,
johnny depp
,
ordeal
,
Stealing
,
twisting
Actress Amber Heard has been accused of lifting her former assistant’s sexual violence experience and making it her own in her legal battle against ex-husband Johnny Depp.