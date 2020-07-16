ST. PETERSBURG, FL (CW44 News At 10) – In St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman’s weekly address to the city, he highlighted optimism in local COVID-19 trends.

Locally, St. Petersburg has shown a four day trend in data of less than 10% COVID-19 positivity. After spiking upward, we are seeing our county’s two week average begin to come down to just a little bit even. Elsewhere, the State’s Department of Health dashboard revealed Pinellas County has nearly 12,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 5,114 of which were in St. Petersburg.

The Mayor declared the important of not over or under reacting to a single day of data.