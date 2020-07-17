POLK COUNTY, FL (CW44 News At 10) –

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office has identified the two men who shot and killed 22-year-old Deonta Bugg in the Davenport area on Wednesday, July 15th.

Sedrick Myers, 20, and Cory Bowland, Jr, 18, both of Lake Hamilton, are wanted for 1st Degree Murder, Armed Robbery, and Tampering with Evidence. Myers and Bowland are our #WarrantOfTheDay.

Detectives say the pair, who were on juvenile probation, met with Bugg near Hwy 27 and I-4, for a marijuana transaction in which Bugg was the seller. Myers pointed a gun at Bugg in an attempt to rob him, and then shot him. Myers and Bowland fled the scene.

The suspects are considered armed and dangerous. If you have any information regarding their whereabouts, or any additional information regarding this crime, please contact Detective Bulman at 863-298-6928, or to remain anonymous, contact Heartland Crime Stoppers – call 1-800-226 TIPS (8477), visit www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com and click on “Submit A Tip,” or download the free “P3tips” app on your smartphone or tablet.

