HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY (CW44 News At 10) – Hillsborough County Commissioners take a step toward taking power back from the Emergency Policy Group in regards to the COVID-19 response.

Stemming from a motion set forth by Chairman Les Miller, “I move that the county attorney draft an amendment to the latest orders creating the EPG returning the ​delegated emergency powers authority and enforcement options to the Board of County Commissioners, especially to deal with the current covid 19 pandemic.”

The Hillsborough County Emergency Policy Group consists of three county commissioners, the mayors of Tampa, Plant City and Temple Terrace, the sheriff and the chair of the school board.

For decades, the EPG typically only activated during hurricanes. The EPG, not the county commission, currently has the power to renew the state of local emergency. A mask mandate, a curfew and other pandemic related decisions have been made by the EPG not the board of county commissioners since COVID-19.

On Tuesday, commissioners plan to discuss the attempt to return those emergency powers to the board of commissioners. A public hearing is set to be scheduled for August 5, 2020.

The motion that was brought forward to discussion does let the EPG keep the power for hurricane responses.