ST PETERSBURG, FL (CW44 News At 10) – Saturday morning, July 18, just after midnight, a 2006 Honda minivan was eastbound on Roosevelt Boulevard North in St. Petersburg, Florida in the median lane. A 2020 Kawasaki motorcycle, driven by Felix Melendez, was

eastbound on Roosevelt Boulevard North, driving at an extremely fast speed, weaving through traffic.

The motorcycle struck the right rear of the Honda minivan, and careened off the south side of the roadway, hitting the guardrail and a light pole. Melendez was killed instantly.

The van stopped in the median lane. The van driver and her passenger were not seriously injured.

ALSO IN PINELLAS COUNTY: FL State Rep. Anthony Sabatini Files Lawsuit, Claims Face Mask Mandate Is Unlawful