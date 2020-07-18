HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL (CW44 News At 10) – Tim Dudley, Hillsborough County’s Emergency Management Director, stated earlier this week that data suggests a slight decrease in testing demand at county-run COVID-19 testing site. Despite that recent trend, Hillsborough County opened a new free testing site in Town N Country, which features night and Saturday hours. This addition is makes more than a half-dozen testing sites managed by the county.

Officials have been quick to point out that an increase in positive COVID-19 cases will inevitably follow increases in testing, Dudley told Hillsborough County’s Emergency Policy Group (EPG) on Thursday that compared to June, the testing increase is not as much as the increase in cases.

Dr. Douglas Holt, confirmed during the EPG meeting, from May 4th to June 4th, testing has almost doubled, but positive cases have increased seven-fold.

New COVID-19 numbers on Friday show Hillsborough County had nearly 950 new cases confirmed, according to the Florida Department of Health Dashboard. It also revealed the total number of confirmed cases in the county now surpass more than 22,000.