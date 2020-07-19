FROSTPROOF, FL (CW44 News At 10) –

“This scene ranks among the worst I’ve seen in my entire career,” – Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd

UPDATE: 7/18/2020 10:44am Per PCSO — Preliminary information is as follows: Around 10:06 p.m. on Friday, July 17, 2020, Brandon Rollins called his dad and said “Help” – his dad knew Brandon had gone fishing with his two friends, Keven and Damion. Brandon’s dad drove to Lake Streety Road. When he arrived he found his son Brandon barely alive, and his two friends deceased. Brandon was able to say a few things to his dad, which we are not releasing at this time.

Brandon’s dad left his home so fast, he forgot his cell phone. He drove to the nearest gas station to call 911.

When first responders arrived, all three men were deceased. They appear to have been beaten and shot. According to the families, the three men have been best friends for years and were fishing Friday night (on land, not in a boat).

A photo from the scene is attached in the link below. The trucks that the victims were in are the red and the white trucks. The black truck belongs to Brandon’s dad.

7/18/2020 7:43am — Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd pleads for information from the community. Three young men, reportedly close friends, in Frostproof, Florida were brutally beaten and shot to death while night-fishing near Lake Streety Rd. on Friday, July 17th, 2020. The Polk County Sheriff’s Department is not releasing a lot of information as the investigation is ongoing.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Keven Springfield, 30, Damien Tillman, 23, and Brandon Rollins, 27 were brutally beaten and shot to death as they met up to go fishing around 10 pm.

Sheriff Grady Judd said Tillman showed up to the lake first and was killed. Rollins and Springfield arrived together a short time later in a separate pickup truck and were shot. After the altercation, Rollins was able to call his father and ask for help. His father immediately headed to the scene, but in his haste, forgot his cell phone. His father was briefly able to speak to his son and obtained some information before Rollins succumbed to injuries.

RELATED: Armed & Dangerous: 2 Polk County Men Wanted For Murder & Robbery

Due to Florida’s Marsy’s law, names are typically not released; however, the names were authorized for release by the families. Check back frequently as details are subject to change as the investigation is developing.

If you have information that leads to the arrest of the murder(s), you are entitled to a $5,000 reward, according to Sheriff Judd. “We are seeking leads, we need help so we can solve this crime sooner rather than later because there are one or more, we suspected more, murderers, that killed three people in a quiet community.”

Below is the message from Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd’s Facebook post:

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd is on the scene of triple murder in Frostproof on Lake Streety Rd. There are three adult male victims who were fishing on Lake Streety last night (July 16, 2020) prior to being murdered. If anyone has information about this homicide they are urged to contact Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-8477 or www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com. Anonymity is guaranteed!

©2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

RELATED: Polk Cty. Man Arrested For Possessing Sexually Abusive Child Pornography