(CNN)- The singer and actress announced on Instagram Wednesday night that she has found a lifelong partner in actor Max Ehrich.

“When I was a little girl, my birth dad always called me his ‘little partner’ — something that might’ve sounded strange without his southern cowboy like accent. To me it made perfect sense. And today that word makes perfect sense again but today I’m officially going to be someone else’s partner,” Lovato wrote as the caption for a series of photos.

The images show Lovato and Ehrich embracing on a beach. She is wearing a large engagement ring on her finger.

“I’m honored to accept your hand in marriage,” she wrote. “I love you more than a caption can express but I’m ecstatic to start a family and life with you.”

On his own Instagram, Ehrich wrote to Lovato that he couldn’t “spend another second of my time here on Earth without the miracle of having you as my wife.”

The engagement comes during a year when Lovato opened up about her conversation with her parents regarding her sexuality and the possibility that she could end up with a woman.

“It was actually, like, emotional but really beautiful,” Lovato said in January. “After everything was done, I was, like, shaking and crying, and I