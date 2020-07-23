Hillsborough County, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) –

The Hillsborough County Emergency Policy Group consists of three county commissioners, the mayors of Tampa, Plant City and Temple Terrace, the sheriff and the chair of the school board.

For decades, the EPG typically only activated during hurricanes. The EPG, not the county commission, currently has the power to renew the state of local emergency. Of the 67 counties in Florida, Hillsborough is the only county that operates in this manner. The board of commissioners aims to end this, and Tuesday’s meeting was yet another successful step in that direction.

A public hearing is set to be scheduled for August 5, 2020.