Many highly anticipated movies film using secret codenames or working titles. Productions and studios try to shoot their films off the radar to avoid fans and the press. Business Insider has compiled a list of popular movies that filmed under codenames. Both “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Avengers: Endgame” were filmed under the codename “Mary Lou.” “Deadpool” was filmed under the fictional character’s favorite band, “Wham!” “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” was known internally as “Space Bear.