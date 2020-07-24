LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Selena Gomez’s makeup company Rare Beauty announced Wednesday that it was launching a fund aimed at raising $100 million over the next decade to try to increase access to mental health resources.



According to the company, 1% of all Rare Beauty sales, along with funds raised from partners, would be dedicated to the Rare Impact Fund, which is expected to be one of the largest philanthropic efforts focused on mental health worldwide.

Link: https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/2020/07/22/selena-gomez-rare-beauty-100m-mental-health-fund/