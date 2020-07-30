VALRICO, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – Hillsborough County Fire Rescue responded to a residential fire of a large 2-story in the Valrico area late this afternoon. Firefighters arrived on the scene in the 3300 block of Little Rd. just before 4pm to find flames shooting through the roof of the more than 5,000 square foot structure.

Crews made sure everyone was out and began a ground and aerial attack on the flames. A second alarm was called for manpower to battle the large blaze. One HCFR firefighters sustained an injury during set-up operations but is in stable condition. This is the only injury reported. The fire began in the attic area of the house, and its exact cause is under investigation.

The fire was under control in approximately an hour, but firefighters remained on the scene at least an hour more making sure all hot spots were extinguished.