TAMPA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) –

UPDATE Thu Jul 30, 2020 10:49PM:

At 6:52 PM, Tampa Police received a 911 call regarding a suspect shooting from a moving vehicle on I275 near West Shore Blvd. Additional calls were received with similar reports in the area of Reo St and Cypress St. A report was received regarding victims being shot by the same suspect reported on I-275 near West Shore Boulevard. The two adult victims in that incident were reported to have non-life threatening injuries.

Just after 7:30 PM, a Tampa Police officer attempted a felony stop on the suspect traveling eastbound E. Hillsborough Avenue. The suspect pulled his vehicle southbound onto N. 43rd St, exited, and opened fire on the officer. Multiple rounds penetrated the front windshield and shattered the back windshield.

The 24 year old officer ducked as the bullets came towards him. Multiple shots penetrated the front windshield, and shattering the rear windshield of the of the police car. The suspect then ran into the Brandywine apartment complex, where officers tracked him to a third floor landing and took him into custody.

The officer sustained a non-life threatening injury to the arm from the gunshots and shattering glass. He was transported to Tampa General Hospital. Tampa Police Chief Dugan met him at the hospital and reports that the officer, with 11 months on duty, is in good spirits.

The investigation is still in its earliest stages. Currently, we have learned the suspect was involved in multiple shootings around the city, the county, and on I-275 within a 40 minute time span before our officer attempted to pull him over.

ORIGINAL STORY: Tampa Police have an adult male in custody after he shot an officer. The officer sustained non-life threatening injuries and has been transported to the hospital.

This is an evolving situation and details are still being collected.

Hillsborough Ave is closed in both directions between 40th St and 43rd St.

CW44 News At 10 will provide updates as further details are made available.

Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay is offering a reward of up to $3,000 for information that leads to the identification and arrest of the suspect in this case. Anyone with any information regarding this case and who wants to be eligible for a cash reward is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477), report anonymously online or send a mobile tip using our P3 Tips mobile application, which is a free download for iPhones, iPads, and Droids.