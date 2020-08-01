ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) –

Update #1 August 1, 2020 at 1:06am: According to the St. Petersburg Police Department, around 9:36pm, on July 31, 2020 SPPD received a call concerning a possible arson in the 5400 block of 14th Ave N.

St. Pete Fire & Rescue pulled two people from the home. A man died and a woman was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

The fire was reportedly extinguished prior to 1am on August 1. The investigation is at its early stages.

At this time detectives have not been able to identify the victim or notify next of kin, and the injured woman’s condition was critical at last check.

