HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – The Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County (DOH-Hillsborough) has released its Health Equity Profile. The profile highlights avoidable differences in health outcomes or health inequities among residents of Hillsborough County. Disparities are identified among low income residents, Black residents and other residents of color and marginalization.

For example, in Hillsborough County, 33% of adults with a household income of less than $25,000 have no health insurance, compared to only 5% of adults with a household income greater than $50,000. Among infants, black and Hispanic babies die at two to three times the rate of white infants during their first year of life. The report highlights inequities in neighborhoods, transportation, income, education, health care access and health outcomes.

“This report demonstrates where unfair, unjust and avoidable differences in health exist in our community, and highlights work that DOH-Hillsborough is doing to address some of these issues,” said Dr. Leslene Gordon, Community Health director. Dr. Gordon pointed out that these differences in health are a result of policies, systems and environments that have oppressed certain groups and have negatively impacted their health. She suggested that community partners and individuals can all play a role in addressing these disparities.

To access the full Hillsborough County Health Equity Profile, visit the profile’s dedicated webpage.