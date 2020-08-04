LARGO, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) –

August 4, 2020 @ 3:51pm: According to Largo Police Department, today at 02:10 p.m., a Largo Police Officer responded to the area of 134th Ave. and 121st St. North for a Lost Property call. Upon arrival the officer made contact with a resident in the area and a large dog ran from the residence toward the officer in an aggressive manner.

While trying to create distance from the dog, the officer entered the roadway on foot and was struck by a PSTA bus. The officer has been transported to a local hospital for

non-life threatening injuries and further medical evaluation. The dog did not bite the officer and was not injured.

This incident is actively being investigated by the Largo Police Department. We are not releasing the name of the involved officer at this time. This article will be updated as more information is made available.