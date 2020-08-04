PLANT CITY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) –

UPDATE #1 : (August 4, 2020 at 4:30 p.m.)

On July 22, 2020 just after 1:30pm, the Plant City Police Department received a 911 call, advising that a female had been shot with a firearm and was injured near the 600 block of Bethune Drive Plant City, Florida.

Upon police and fire rescue arrival, it was learned that a 20 year old white female had been shot by a known male subject, who was a passenger in what was described as a silver, Nissan, 4-door sedan with tinted windows and no visible tag. The passenger fired several shots at the victim striking her more than once. The suspect vehicle was last seen heading eastbound towards Park Road. The victim was transported to an area hospital for the injuries sustained in this incident.

As investigation continues in this case, the Plant City Police Department has identified a suspect in this case. Criminal charges resulting in an arrest warrant, for one count of Attempted First Degree Murder, have been filed on 22 year old, Rodarius Recardo Young, (DOB 07/29/1998) of Zephyrhills, Florida. Young is believed to have left or is planning to leave the state of Florida. He may be in the company of his girlfriend, Arshaneki Wright (26 years old) of Plant City, Florida. They may be in a 2009, black 4-door Chevrolet Impala that is registered to Wright. The tag for the vehicle is NVYY25.

If anyone has any additional information, they are asked to contact Detective Schairer of the Plant City Police Department at (813) 757-9200.

Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay is offering a reward of up to $3,000 for information that leads to the location and arrest of Rodarius Recardo Young for this outstanding warrant. Anyone with any information regarding this fugitive and who wants to be eligible for a cash reward is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477), report anonymously online or send a mobile tip using the P3 Tips mobile application.